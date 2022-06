The Oakley Police Department said that they plan to give "a significant update" in the Alexis Gabe case Thursday morning.

Police said Wednesday that they have new details in the case and the police chief will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at Oakley City Hall.

Gabe has been missing for more than five months. The 24-year-old was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch.

In the past, police have said they suspected foul play.