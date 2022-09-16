Evergreen School District Will Keep O.B. Whaley Elementary Open

A South Bay school that had been on track to close is getting a new lease on life.

Dr. Antoine Hawkins, the new superintendent for the Evergreen School District, found a way to keep O.B. Whaley Elementary School open by repurposing the campus with a new program.

The plan also calls for the district to partner with the city and community agencies to raise revenue by bringing in much needed resources, like after school care, mental health services, and other programs.

"We were able to look at our budget in a meaningful way to see how we can sustain the school in its current form," Hawkins said.

The update means the children and their parents in the area can keep their school.