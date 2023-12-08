Richmond

Strong odor reported in area of Chevron's Richmond refinery

By Bay City News

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A strong odor was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Chevron's Richmond refinery, city officials and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

The air district shortly after 1 p.m. sent out a message on social media about the smell near the refinery.

"Air District inspectors are on-site investigating and responding to complaints. Staff are in communication with Chevron to determine the cause and identify corrective actions," the district said.

The city of Richmond said in an email shortly after 3 p.m. that the city was notified of the incident, which triggered a Community Warning System Level 1 warning. No action is required by the public at this time, city officials said.

The air district late last month issued violation notices to Chevron because of flaring from the refinery.

