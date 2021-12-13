Off-Duty UC Berkeley Officer Shoots, Kills Armed Robber at San Pablo Restaurant

An off-duty University of California police officer shot and killed an armed robber Sunday morning at a restaurant in San Pablo, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a Nation's Giant Hamburgers in the 16300 block of San Pablo Avenue in unincorporated San Pablo, where an armed suspect entered and robbed the cashier, the sheriff's office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An off-duty sergeant from the UC Berkeley Police Department was dining at the restaurant and confronted the suspect. The sergeant fired one shot striking the suspect, sheriff's officials said. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Amanuel Moreno of Richmond, according to the sheriff's office.

The UC officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, according to UCPD.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous message.