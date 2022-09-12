San Francisco

Officer Injured by Theft Suspects Fleeing Scene in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco Police3
Getty Images

A police officer investigating a catalytic converter theft early Monday was injured after being hit by the suspects' car in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said.

The theft was reported about 5:08 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that someone had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to a release from police.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car allegedly tried to flee and hit one of the officers and their patrol vehicle, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vehicle sped away, hitting both parked and occupied cars, with police in pursuit.

When the fleeing vehicle reached the area of Embarcadero and Market Street, both suspects got out and ran, police said. Officers chased them on foot and were able to detain a female suspect, but the male suspect was not apprehended.

The injured officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Mosquito Fire 6 hours ago

Milder Weather Helps Crews Battle Mosquito Fire in Sierra Foothills

The female suspect had no complaints of pain as a result of the vehicle crashes and the foot chase, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us