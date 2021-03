Fremont police on Wednesday said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Boulevard.

"This is a very active scene and major roadways have been closed," police said in a tweet.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Highway 84 separates Fremont and Newark in that area.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of Hwy 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. This is a very active scene and major roadways have been closed. Please avoid the area. Further details forthcoming. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 24, 2021

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.