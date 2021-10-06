Officer Shoots Armed Man After Report of Family Dispute in Napa: Police

Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the Napa area.
According to officials, the incident happened at Pear Tree Lane and Soscal Avenue in just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police responded to a call about a dispute between and man and his father.
Investigators said the son had a loaded gun and pointed it at his father.
As officers approached the home, they heard gun fire.
When police arrived, they saw the man with the gun acting in a threatening manner.
That's when an officer fired his gun, shooting the man.
Paramedics rushed the armed man to the hospital, where he is still being treated.