Mountain View

Officer Shot During Traffic Stop in Mountain View: Police

By Bay City News

Police generic
NBC Bay Area

A Mountain View Police Department officer was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer, police said.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The officer did not return fire, and the suspect fled the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot.

Police said a large-scale perimeter search was being conducted in and around the downtown area, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspected shooter.

Several neighboring agencies are assisting in the search for the suspect.

Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, is expected to make a full recovery.

San Francisco 11 hours ago

SFO International Terminal Reopens Following Bomb Threat

Alexis Gabe 9 hours ago

Family Determined as Search for Alexis Gabe to Resume in Oakley

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Mountain ViewMountain View Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us