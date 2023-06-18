Officers allegedly attacked by suspect in San Francisco

San Francisco police officers say they were attacked when they showed up to the scene of a car burglary in progress.

The incident happened Saturday morning near Hickory Street and Van Ness Avenue.

A video was posted on Twitter, and it appeared to show officers approached a man they say had a weapon.

Police said the man wouldn't drop it, appeared to throw it at officers before they took him down.

Officers arrested the man and he will face several felony charges.