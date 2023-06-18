San Francisco

Officers allegedly attacked by suspect in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police officers say they were attacked when they showed up to the scene of a car burglary in progress.

The incident happened Saturday morning near Hickory Street and Van Ness Avenue.

A video was posted on Twitter, and it appeared to show officers approached a man they say had a weapon.

Police said the man wouldn't drop it, appeared to throw it at officers before they took him down.

Officers arrested the man and he will face several felony charges.

