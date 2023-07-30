Officers investigate body found in Oakland church parking lot, police say

Officers are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found in the parking lot of an Oakland church, police said Saturday.

The Oakland Police Department said it received calls at around 11:00 a.m. Saturday reporting a person who appeared to be injured in the 600 block of Alma Avenue. First responders found someone there who had died and also appeared to have suffered from some kind of head trauma, according to Rosalia Lopez, an officer with OPD.

Video shows investigators working in the parking lot of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, just a few blocks east of Lake Merritt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 5101-238-3821.