Officers recognized for work in addressing Oakland Hills shooting

By Thom Jensen

Oakland police officers are being recognized by the department and neighbors for their swift action in a shooting that left many in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood on edge.

"We know with gunshot victims you have to get there quickly because every second counts," said Officer Steven Wesley III of the Oakland Police Department.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that officers arrived within minutes of the robbery and shooting.

Wesley and his partner found people kneeling by the victim, holding towels against the gunshot wounds, trying to stop the bleeding.

"When me and my partner arrived on scene, we did see the gentleman down suffering from a few gunshot wounds," he said.

Officer Prince Tenefrancia, who is also EMT certified, arrived at the scene and provided aid.

"I knew in my training and experience we needed to stop that bleeding right away. Seconds matter," Tenefrancia said.

The victim was shot twice in the stomach and once in each leg and "bleeding profusely."

Tenefranciasaid he was afraid a femoral artery was hit/

"I applied a tourniquet. Officer Wesley was attending to the stomach area," he said.

Both officers credit their medical training at the academy and, for one of them, the military. They both said, “We’re just doing our job.”

