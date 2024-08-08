Officials speak out after 12-year-old boy riding a scooter was killed in San Jose

Officials are speaking out after a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter was hit and killed by a driver in South San Jose on Tuesday.

The fatal crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Camden Avenue near the Cambrian Park neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The boy, identified as Esias Amaru Ramos-Berhane, was hit near a crosswalk by a 2006 Chevy pickup truck while crossing the street on a scooter.

Ramos-Berhane's parents said his life touched many and they will do what they can to preserve his memory.

"He was a consummate gentleman. He was a warm kind person. He was the heart of his family," his parents said in a statement. "He looked out for others and loved unconditionally. He loved basketball, Fortnite and swimming with his friends. He was the glue of the family and loved family time. Esias just graduated from Bagby Elementary and was looking forward to middle school at Ida Price."

The driver was traveling westbound on Camden on a green light, police said. Ramos-Berhane was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Somebody violated some type of traffic law in order for that to occur, right? We call them an ‘accident’ but really somebody had to have done something for this to happen," said Jorge Garibay, a SJPD spokesperson. "They are sometimes ‘accidental’. There is no intention behind this, but it’s really about making sure we talk to our loved ones about roadway safety being everyone’s responsibility.”

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The westbound direction of Camden Avenue between Leigh and Charmeran avenues was shut down for hours Tuesday evening during the investigation, according to police.

It was the city's 30th fatal collision of 2024 and the 11th pedestrian death, police said.

Pam Foley, a member of the San Jose Council, said they hope drivers will be more aware as classes kick up again.

“We’ll put out an alert to more people to be aware," Foley said. "One thing I like to do in my district is to remind everybody that school is starting tomorrow and please drive safely and that also means drive safely around the schools.”