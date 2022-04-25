Old Fairmont San Jose Hotel Reopens as Signia by Hilton

The old Fairmont San Jose is getting new life. It reopened Monday morning as Signia by Hilton.

The iconic downtown hotel with 805 rooms, across the street from Plaza de Cesar Chavez, is now operated by one of the largest hotel chains in the world after the previous owners declared bankruptcy.

The Fairmont San Jose, long a destination hotel for VIPs and dignitaries, shut down permanently last year after it was hit hard by the pandemic. There were concerns about whether it would ever reopen.

The Signia is taking reservations for Monday night and beyond, according to its website. The southern tower is available for guests initially as crews finish renovating the northern tower.