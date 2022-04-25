San Jose

Old Fairmont San Jose Hotel Reopens as Signia by Hilton

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The old Fairmont San Jose is getting new life. It reopened Monday morning as Signia by Hilton.

The iconic downtown hotel with 805 rooms, across the street from Plaza de Cesar Chavez, is now operated by one of the largest hotel chains in the world after the previous owners declared bankruptcy.

The Fairmont San Jose, long a destination hotel for VIPs and dignitaries, shut down permanently last year after it was hit hard by the pandemic. There were concerns about whether it would ever reopen.

The Signia is taking reservations for Monday night and beyond, according to its website. The southern tower is available for guests initially as crews finish renovating the northern tower.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San JoseHiltonFairmontreopensSignia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us