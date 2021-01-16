Police, FBI Detain Suspect in SF After Finding Chemicals Used to Make Explosives

A suspect was detained Friday evening in San Francisco after local law enforcement agencies assisted Federal Bureau of Investigation agents with an investigation, police officials said.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the Candlestick RV Park located on the 600 block of Gilman Avenue.

FBI agents on scene located chemicals used to make explosives, and San Francisco's Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units responded to the scene.

The suspect, a resident of a recreational vehicle in the park, was detained and nearby residents were evacuated out of caution.

The investigation has been turned over to San Francisco police, who say this appears to be an isolated incident.

No further information was immediately available.