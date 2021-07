A 30-year-old woman and 8-year-old child were found shot inside a car in Vallejo Wednesday night, police said.

Vallejo police around 10:43 p.m. responded to a reported shooting along the 800 block of Sonoma Boulevard. Officers found the victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

The victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.