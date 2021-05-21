One Dead in Early Morning Livermore House Fire; Cause Unknown: FD

One person died early Friday in a house fire in Livermore, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

At about 5:10 a.m., crews responded to a residential fire in the 2400 block of Westminster Way in Livermore, fire officials said. Arriving crews found two vehicles and a house on fire.

After they knocked down the flames, fire crews found a body inside the home, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by fire inspectors and Livermore police, but official said it was too early to know where and how the fire started or to determine if it was suspicious.

No further details were available.