San Jose

One killed by crash in San Jose on Highway 101

By Bay City News

At least one was killed in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A silver Toyota Sienna and a SUV collided around 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 near the Hellyer Avenue offramp, according to the CHP.

The collision sent the SUV to the right hand shoulder of the highway, over the guardrail, the CHP said.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers confirmed a fatality and asked for the coroner, according to the CHP.

