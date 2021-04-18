One Resident Displaced By 2-Alarm Fire That Devastated Saratoga Home

One Saratoga resident was displaced after a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning severely damaged a house, firefighters said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on the 20200 block of Miljevich Drive at about 2:12 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a one-story single-family home, authorities said. One resident had already evacuated and told firefighters no one else was inside.

Because of the extent of the fire, a second alarm was requested to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes and vegetation, firefighters said. The fire was brought under control just after 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire -- which inflicted fire and smoke damage throughout the home -- is under investigation, firefighters said. Fire crews were on the scene through the early morning hours for extensive cleanup.

The displaced resident did not require assistance.

"Santa Clara County Fire Department reminds residents that working smoke alarms save lives," officials stated in a news release.

"Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of your home. Small fires grow quickly, keep living spaces free of excess materials that can burn."