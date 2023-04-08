One-Way Traffic Control in North Bay on a Section of Highway 1

One-way traffic control will be in effect next week on a portion of state Highway 1 in Point Reyes Station as PG&E crews cut some trees, according to Caltrans.

That will start on Monday at 8 a.m. and is planned to continue through 4 p.m. on Friday. Caltrans said the one-way traffic zone will run for about a quarter-mile near the West Marin Elementary School.

The area is being prepped for a project that begins in spring of 2024. Next year, Caltrans plans to rehab pavement, upgrade curb ramps, replace guardrails and crash cushions, upgrade drainage inlets, and replace aging culverts. Crosswalks and signage in Point Reyes Station and Tomales will also be improved.

The first area included in next year’s project is Highway 1 near Point Reyes Station and Olema from the Olema Creek bridge to north of Cypress road. The second is near Tomales, from south of Tomales Petaluma Road to south of Valley Ford Road, Caltrans said.