Animals and Wildlife

OpenRoad: A new park in Marin and a BioBlitz in the Diablo range (Ep. 97)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this edition of OpenRoad, we'll see how an old golf course has been transformed into Marin County's newest park where cart paths are now hiking trails, sand traps are now sandboxes and endangered fish are making a comeback.

Plus, we'll explore an immense, wild and little-known piece of California teeming with wildlife -- including the largest population of golden eagles in the world -- and we'll meet the the people trying to protect it.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

And finally, we'll tag along on a BioBlitz where the race is on to find as many creatures and critters as possible in 24 hours.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeNorth Bay
