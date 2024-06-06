OpenRoad: Mini-wildlife safari on the San Francisco Peninsula (Ep. 96)

In this edition of OpenRoad, we’ll take a mini wildlife safari on Midpen lands in search of the Peninsula’s striking, endangered, and lesser-known animals we seldom see.

We’ll also travel along a historic trail rebuilt for the future, connecting Silicon Valley to Skyline Ridgeline, and we’ll take stock of Measure AA at its 10th anniversary looking at what Midpen has done so far, and what they still plan to do.

