Opening delayed for skating rink at Thrive City in San Francisco

A synthetic skating rink at Thrive City in San Francisco that was scheduled to open Sunday will instead open on Wednesday due to construction delays.

NBC Bay Area spoke with families present, who seemed understanding of the change in plans.

“Oh, that’s plenty fine. With life, you just gotta be patient. And there’s gonna be another day. And after school, the girls are going to go to vacation time, so we’ll probably be here,” Alex Lazo said.

“It would have been nice a little earlier in the month, but it’s nice that this is news to the neighborhood,” Jennifer Chinchilla said. She added, “We’re coming back on the 13th.”

Tickets to skating sessions can be bought online. The Chase Center’s website lists open skating sessions starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, 20, 21 and 26.