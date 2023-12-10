San Francisco

Opening delayed for skating rink at Thrive City in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A synthetic skating rink at Thrive City in San Francisco that was scheduled to open Sunday will instead open on Wednesday due to construction delays. 

NBC Bay Area spoke with families present, who seemed understanding of the change in plans. 

“Oh, that’s plenty fine. With life, you just gotta be patient. And there’s gonna be another day. And after school, the girls are going to go to vacation time, so we’ll probably be here,” Alex Lazo said. 

San Francisco 21 hours ago

Community comes together to support SF street vendors affected by temporary ban with buyout event

San Francisco Dec 6

Public menorah to be lit in San Francisco's Union Square

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It would have been nice a little earlier in the month, but it’s nice that this is news to the neighborhood,” Jennifer Chinchilla said. She added, “We’re coming back on the 13th.”

Tickets to skating sessions can be bought online. The Chase Center’s website lists open skating sessions starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, 20, 21 and 26.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us