OpenRoad: A marsh reborn and the Bay Area Water Trail

In this edition of OpenRoad, we'll follow the journey of the John Muir Land Trust’s inspiring efforts to transform Pacheco Marsh from a sandy wasteland into a thriving wetland.

We'll tour the Bay on the Water Trail and see some great spots to go for a paddle. You will also meet the great grandson of John Muir, following his famous forebears commitment to conserving nature and making it accessible to everyone.

