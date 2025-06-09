Nature

OpenRoad: A marsh reborn and the Bay Area Water Trail

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this edition of OpenRoad, we'll follow the journey of the John Muir Land Trust’s inspiring efforts to transform Pacheco Marsh from a sandy wasteland into a thriving wetland.

We'll tour the Bay on the Water Trail and see some great spots to go for a paddle. You will also meet the great grandson of John Muir, following his famous forebears commitment to conserving nature and making it accessible to everyone.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Related links:

Nature May 19

OpenRoad: Saving shorelines and a trails challenge

Nature Apr 27

OpenRoad: New friends and sweeping views on the Peninsula

Nature Apr 11

OpenRoad: Stunning views of the bay from a new park in Marin

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Nature
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us