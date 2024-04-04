Nature

OpenRoad: Carmel Valley's newest preserve and Kern County's Tule Elk (Episode 92)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this episode of OpenRoad, we'll get a sneak peak at Carmel Valley’s newest preserve where ancient connections are being rekindled and new friendships are being made.

We’ll also explore a gem of Kern Count where Tule elk, once near extinction, are now thriving. We'll also see students learning about the wonders of nature. And we’ll see majestic and protected wildlands across the west.

Related links:

