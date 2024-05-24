wildfires

OpenRoad: Meet the women and men that keep us fire safe (Ep. 95)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have all seen the devastation that catastrophic fires can cause. In this episode of OpenRoad, you'll meet the men and women who are tasked with preventing fires and doing their best to keep us all safe.

We will also learn what to do if you are caught in a fire and how to make the right decisions to make it out safely as you go along on a mock fire evacuation.

You will also get tips from an expert about how to keep your home and families fire safe.

