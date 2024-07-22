Nature

OpenRoad: A sneak peek of the Great Redwood Trail (Ep. 99)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this episode of OpenRoad, we’ll get a sneak peek of the Great Redwood Trail - a grand trail beginning to take shape from San Francisco Bay to Humboldt Bay.

We’ll also ride along a scenic section that’s already been built and raft through a remote stretch that will one day offer access to some of the most jaw-dropping landscapes you’ve ever seen. And we’ll see pieces of the planned trail through the eyes of a photographer.

Nature
