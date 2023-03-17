San Mateo County

OpenRoad: The Peninsula's Ancient Redwoods and Brand Coastal Parks (Episode 82)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Explore California’s first state park to see it recovering after the immense fire of 2020 and discover how climate change is affecting redwoods along the central coast.

Learn how Sempervirens Fund is ensuring the future of redwoods, nature, and us in the Santa Cruz mountains. And celebrate 100 years of San Mateo County Parks with a sneak peak at its newest park along a gorgeous stretch of coastline.

Related links:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Aug 12, 2022

OpenRoad: Restoring Lassen Volcanic National Park (Episode 81)

Petaluma Jul 9, 2022

OpenRoad: Restoring Wetlands-Protecting Ourselves From Sea Level Rise (Episode 80)

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us