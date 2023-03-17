OpenRoad: The Peninsula's Ancient Redwoods and Brand Coastal Parks (Episode 82)

Explore California’s first state park to see it recovering after the immense fire of 2020 and discover how climate change is affecting redwoods along the central coast.
Learn how Sempervirens Fund is ensuring the future of redwoods, nature, and us in the Santa Cruz mountains. And celebrate 100 years of San Mateo County Parks with a sneak peak at its newest park along a gorgeous stretch of coastline.
