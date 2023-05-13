OpenRoad: The Ecological Workforce That's Meeting the Challenges of Climate Change (Episode 85)

From the remote rivers and forests of California’s north coast to the hillsides and trails right here in the Bay Area, we’ll meet the members of the ecological workforce, dedicated to protecting and restoring our wild places in the fight against climate change.

And we’ll spend a day with a group of young people helping the environment, their communities and themselves all at the same time.

