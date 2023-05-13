climate change

OpenRoad: The Ecological Workforce That's Meeting the Challenges of Climate Change (Episode 85)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

From the remote rivers and forests of California’s north coast to the hillsides and trails right here in the Bay Area, we’ll meet the members of the ecological workforce, dedicated to protecting and restoring our wild places in the fight against climate change.

And we’ll spend a day with a group of young people helping the environment, their communities and themselves all at the same time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

climate change
