OpenRoad: Ecological Workforce – Learning to Battle Climate Change (Episode 77)

We’ll discover that combating climate change and reducing the grave dangers it poses requires us to make major public investments in protecting and restoring our damaged natural world as quickly and as well as we possibly can.

To get that done we’ll need to build and deploy an immense and highly-trained ecological restoration workforce in the next few years. That will create many thousands of new and well-paying jobs of all kinds and generate extraordinary economic opportunities for people at all levels of education and in every community.

We’ll reveal the inspiring goals of the brand new Ecological Workforce Initiative and the bright futures it hopes to stimulate for workers and the fate of nature.

