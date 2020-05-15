OpenRoad Episode 56

We’ll follow a group of big city school children as they visit the shore of the Bay, some for the very first time, and discover nature’s mysterious wonders and ways they can help make the Bay healthy while enriching their own lives as well.

We’ll explore a new open space being added to Marin County’s public treasures in 2020.

We’ll hike high into its hills to savor big vistas and sensational scenery…. and deep into its shaded woods shrouded by ancient oaks.

We’ll learn what continued public support has meant to the magnificent parks and open space legacy of Marin.

And we’ll shine a light on lands once owned and happily traversed by John Muir…… now forever in the public domain for us to wander as he once did.

Related links: