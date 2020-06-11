OpenRoad Episode 57

We’ll reveal the amazing 50-year legacy of a legendary environmental education program that’s reached more than a million students of all ages over the years and taken them on voyages of discovery exploring the surprisingly diverse and beautiful life hidden beneath the surface of San Francisco Bay. We’ll celebrate the long-sought success to save a rare, vulnerable, and surviving slice of old California from suburbanization in the shadow of the Bay Area’s largest city. Agriculture, nature, and water supplies now have promising futures in what some have called California’s last chance valley…..and everyone will benefit. And we’ll see how public programs in some of our beloved National Parks in the Bay Area are enriched by the generosity of private donations, large and small.

Helpful Links:

Marine Science Institute

Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority

Fund For People In Parks