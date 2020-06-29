OpenRoad Episode 58

OpenRoad

We’ll explore new and ecologically rich and beautiful lands being added to the northern slopes of legendary Mt. Diablo in Contra Costa County.

These lands comprise the “missing mile” of preservation sought by those who’ve worked to save Mt. Diablo for nearly 50 years.

We’ll discover California’s empty quarter, a vast and mysterious mountainous landscape stretching from Livermore in the north all the way to Kern County in the south.

We’ll follow the most popular trail in San Mateo County deep into California’s natural and human history, now alive with water and the wild wonders of nature.  And we’ll celebrate the many crown jewels in Sonoma County’s Regional Parks.

