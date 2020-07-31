OpenRoad

OpenRoad Episode 60

NBCUniversal, Inc.

We’ll discover the beauty and importance to nature and us of lush meadows in the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascade mountains of California. These precious meadows, the richest and most vulnerable biological gems in our scenic high country, have been seriously degraded since the Gold Rush. But now many are now being restored in a race against time to help California’s mountains and those of us living downstream of them be more resilient in a rapidly warming world. And we’ll imagine what might happen if we restored the meadows of Yosemite’s twin valley, Hetch Hetchy.

Helpful Links:

Truckee River Watered Council   truckeeriverwc.org

Truckee Donner Land Trust  truckeedonnerlandtrust.org

Trust for Public Land   tpl.org

The Nature Conservancy  nature.org

OpenRoad
