OpenRoad Episode 61

We’ll follow the saga of the East Bay Regional Park District as it sought to remain as open and accessible to the public as possible during the pandemic.

The always popular East Bay Regional Parks were already the most heavily visited in the Bay Area, but they experienced a significant surge of additional public use when the pandemic hit in March of 2020.

This is the story of a successful adaptation to a big and brand new challenge so that parks for all could be used by all for their physical and mental health when people needed them most. The pandemic proved convincingly that public parks are essential components of our public health system.

Helpful Links: