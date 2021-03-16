OpenRoad

OpenRoad Episode 62: John Muir Land Trust

Celebrate the expansion of the John Muir National Historic Site all around Muir’s historic home in Martinez.  Walk in Muir’s footsteps over large swaths of protected lands, some of which Muir once owned and which today looks much as it did more than a century ago when Muir was alive and working to preserve nature and create National Parks.  In the Muir family home itself and on lovely land all around that was near and dear to his heart,  discover important aspects of John Muir’s legacy; much of it truly inspiring and some of it genuinely troubling.

