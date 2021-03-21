OpenRoad Episode 63: East Bay Regional Parks 2021

Explore the densely populated urban shoreline of the East Bay from the southern reaches of Oakland to the northernmost edge of Richmond. Discover how abandoned industrial sites and old debris dumps have been restored and reborn as a series of gorgeous public parks linked by the San Francisco Bay Trail. This string of park pearls continues to add new gems on a regular basis giving access to the beautiful bayshore to everyone including people in poor communities who live nearby. This rebirth of the bayshore for the health of all the people and the natural world we depend on has been led by the East Bay Regional Park District and fueled by significant public support.

