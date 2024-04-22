Nature

OpenRoad: Fighting fires, riding bikes, and changing lives (Episode 93)

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’ll tag along with the newest recruits of a unique program that’s helping young adults change their lives and start careers in the fire service.

We’ll also visit some of the prettiest parks in San Mateo County and meet some other young adults whose lives were changed by simply going on a bike ride. And a fun and unique way to combine recreation and volunteering.

This article tagged under:

Nature
