OpenRoad: Fighting fires, riding bikes, and changing lives (Episode 93)

We’ll tag along with the newest recruits of a unique program that’s helping young adults change their lives and start careers in the fire service.
We’ll also visit some of the prettiest parks in San Mateo County and meet some other young adults whose lives were changed by simply going on a bike ride. And a fun and unique way to combine recreation and volunteering.
Related links:
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.