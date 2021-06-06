OpenRoad

OpenRoad: San Francisco Bay Trail (Episode 68)

We’ll celebrate the successful growth of the San Francisco Bay Trail as it increasingly circumnavigates the Bay’s shoreline and provides a vast array of recreational opportunities and non-polluting transportation options for millions of us. We’ll imagine the completion of the 500-mile long trail and find out how public agencies are planning to make the trail resilient to rising seas that will otherwise submerge it in the coming years. And we’ll discover how the vast watershed of the Russian River in Sonoma County is being protected to support healthy ecosystems for nature and clean water for all of us in the decades ahead.

