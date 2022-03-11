OpenRoad

OpenRoad: San Mateo County Coast (Episode 72)

We’ll explore the gorgeous and world-class legacy of open space protection along the San Mateo County coast, which has been saved from suburbanization over the past 50 years by the people of the region.

We’ll explore some of its beautiful ecological, agricultural and recreational delights on a brand new trail in a public preserve near the community of La Honda.

We’ll get a sneak preview of an immense, diverse and protected landscape near Pescadero now being restored and carefully managed for nature and sustainable agriculture and someday for everyone to visit.

And we’ll meet the leaders of a public agency and its primary non-profit partner who’ve played central roles in saving and stewarding the treasures of the coast for all people and all time.

