OpenRoad: Sonoma County's Beautiful Landscapes (Episode 67)

We’ll explore two big and beautiful landscapes in Sonoma County from shorelines to skylines with sensational views in all directions soon to become new public parks for the people. We’ll meet a team of dedicated young scientists discovering how a much-beloved State Park is recovering and flourishing after two major fires in the past three years while at the same time creating for themselves exciting new personal and professional opportunities for the future. Plus, we’ll celebrate 60 years of success and be reminded that concerned and tenacious citizens saved the Bay once and can inspire us to save it again from threats of climate change in the next 60 years.

