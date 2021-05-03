OpenRoad

OpenRoad: Sonoma County's Beautiful Landscapes (Episode 67)

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’ll explore two big and beautiful landscapes in Sonoma County from shorelines to skylines with sensational views in all directions soon to become new public parks for the people.  We’ll meet a team of dedicated young scientists discovering how a much-beloved State Park is recovering and flourishing after two major fires in the past three years while at the same time creating for themselves exciting new personal and professional opportunities for the future.  Plus, we’ll celebrate 60 years of success and be reminded that concerned and tenacious citizens saved the Bay once and can inspire us to save it again from threats of climate change in the next 60 years.

Watch the full episode in the video player above or watch by segment below:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Local

fire danger 2 hours ago

New Flags to Be Hoisted During Hazardous Fire Weather at Alameda County Stations

San Jose 3 hours ago

Gas Leak in Downtown San Jose Prompts Evacuations, Street Closures

This article tagged under:

OpenRoadSonoma County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us