OpenRoad: The Legacy of the East Bay Regional Parks District (Episode 74)

Take a remarkable nearly 90-year journey as we tell the inspirational tale of the founding of the East Bay Regional Park District in the darkness of the Great Depression and its astounding growth and evolution ever since.

Discover how the East Bay Park District has earned the trust and support of the people it serves in Alameda and Contra Costa counties generation after generation to become one of the finest and most beloved public park agencies on Earth.

Meet some of the extraordinary people who’ve led the district safely and successfully through decades of promise and peril including the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the first global pandemic in more than a century. It’s a story for the ages.

