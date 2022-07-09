OpenRoad

OpenRoad: Restoring Wetlands-Protecting Ourselves From Sea Level Rise (Episode 79)

We’ll visit what may be the best and biggest opportunity for large scale wetland restoration in the Bay Area.

The Sonoma Land Trust and its partners are working on a critical piece of an ecological puzzle in an effort to protect our homes, roadways and infrastructure from the effects of climate change and rising sea level.

We’ll visit a recently restored Bay wetland to discover the lessons Mother Nature has to teach us about how to successfully heal our environment. And we’ll explore a beautiful, brand new riverside park in the heart of Petaluma.

Sonoma Land Trust

OpenRoadPetalumasea level riseDoug McConnellWetlands
