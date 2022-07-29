OpenRoad: Yurok Tribe Makes History on California North Coast (Episode 79)

Travel north to the Klamath River where the Yurok Tribe is making history, forging a new partnership with state and national parks to tell their story and renew ancient ways. Celebrate the return of the condor, back from the brink of extinction and flying free in Northern California skies. And explore Sonoma County parks as visitors become stewards and learn how to Leave No Trace.
