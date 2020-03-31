Restoring San Francisco Bay’s Tidal Wetlands

We’ll see our tax dollars being used to restore 15,000 acres of San Francisco Bay’s tidal wetlands. Discover innovative efforts improve the health and well-being of the Bay’s water quality and wildlife, protect vulnerable shoreline communities from flooding as the climate warms and sea levels rise fast, and provide greater public access to a bayshore on the mend and a measure of environmental justice to long-neglected neighborhoods.

San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority

Santa Clara Valley Water

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department

A. Phillip Randolph Institute

Multicultural Center of Marin

Marin Audubon Society