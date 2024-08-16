OpenRoad: Springtime wildflowers and accessibility for all (Ep. 98)

In this edition of OpenRoad, we explore a ridgeline refuge of nature in its first spring open to the public.
We’ll use all our senses on a walk of discovery along a new trail and a bridge to the future, and we’ll paddle a beloved lake, nestled in an urban oasis, now with greater accessibility. You'll also see Doug McConnell reflects on his journey and the healing power of nature.
