OpenRoad: Springtime wildflowers and accessibility for all (Ep. 98)

In this edition of OpenRoad, we explore a ridgeline refuge of nature in its first spring open to the public.

We’ll use all our senses on a walk of discovery along a new trail and a bridge to the future, and we’ll paddle a beloved lake, nestled in an urban oasis, now with greater accessibility. You'll also see Doug McConnell reflects on his journey and the healing power of nature.

