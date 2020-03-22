The 350-Mile San Francisco Bay Trail

Doug explores the world-class San Francisco Bay Trail that stretches more than 350 miles along the shore of the Bay….and now above it on bridges we can use for recreation and commuting to work. Follow bicycle commuters from Marin as they ride on a newly opened Bay Trail segment across the Richmond-San Rafael bridge and along the Richmond and Berkeley waterfronts all the way to Emeryville. Join a big group of cyclists young and old building community and inspiring relationships every Sunday on the beautiful Bay Trail near Richmond, and meet a man building lasting memories with his family on the Bay Trail almost every day.