The Challenges of Rising Sea Levels

As our global climate warms, sea levels are rising rapidly along the California coast threatening to drown beloved beaches and protected coastal parks and open spaces enjoyed by tens of millions of us every year. Join us on a California coastal journey to see the challenges our parks and beaches face and the choices we need to consider now if we hope to make our coastal treasures as resilient as possible as the sea surges towards our shores. We still have a little time to plan and act, but the clock is ticking.