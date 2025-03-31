Opossum discovered crossing Bay Bridge now healed, released into the wild

A wayward opossum that was discovered walking on the Bay Bridge in February has been released into the wild after being treated at a San Rafael wildlife rescue center.

In an "extremely slow-speed pursuit," a California Highway Patrol officer followed the marsupial as she ambled along on the bridge's upper deck on Feb. 24. The officer was able to safely capture her.

It turned out that the opossum was carrying babies estimated to be about a month old in her pouch and had wounds on her paws and tail.

She was treated at WildCare, a San Rafael non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation and education.

"We're happy to announce that the opossum and her marsupium full of baby opossums made a full recovery," said Alison Hermance, spokeswoman for WildCare.

The opossum was released into the wild March 20, Hermance said.