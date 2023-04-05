Bay Area Organizations Provide Help for Pajaro Flood Victims

Bay Area nonprofits are trying to those struggling to rebuild in Pajaro.

It's been nearly a month since that central coast farming community was flooded out and as of Wednesday, some families are still unable to go back home.

Volunteers from ALAS cheered as they unloaded from their "farmworker equity express" bus at the evacuation center in Watsonville. Organizers with ALAS drove all the way from Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County Wednesday morning to provide food, toys, and mental health support.

“We are bringing everything from towels, sheets, bedding, clothes, food, gift cards,” said Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, director and founder of ALAS.

Maria Hernandez, a mother of two said she's looking for something to keep her little ones entertained at the shelter.

“I’m really grateful for this people because they brought toys, they’re giving out stuff,” she said.

Firefighters with the nonprofit "Bomberos of Northern California" showed up with seven trucks full of toys.

“it’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, and the smiles on their parents faces,” said Chris Cobillas with Los Bomberos of Northern California.

For many, there's still trauma behind those smiles.

Mario Uribe told NBC Bay Area that he was holding back tears as he remembered how he had to be rescued from the floodwaters. After the levee broke last month. He said that he was living in his car and woke up to rising water.

The new "farmworker equity express" bus is also providing mental health resources for evacuees. Dozens of people are still sheltering at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville, many of them farmworkers who lost their source of income as the fields flooded.

They’re handing out about 250 of these bags to families. They have a little bit of everything from blankets, clothing, and food.”

Plus, volunteers with the farmworker caravan coalition said. They've already distributed $35,000 in gift cards and they hope to be back with more.