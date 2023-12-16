Organizations distribute holiday meals to San Francisco residents in need

A pair of community-based organizations partnered with the San Francisco Department of Public Health to distribute meals to families in need.

The fourth annual Feeding 5,000 holiday giveaway is put together by the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition and Livable City.

On Saturday, volunteers distributed boxed meals to thousands of families.

Organizers say this year they packed more than 6,000 boxes. Each included a turkey, fresh produce and trimmings. But say this is a drop in the bucket when it comes to addressing hunger in the city.

"This temporarily helps the situation,” said organizer Jonathan Butler. “This Feeding 5,000 is a call to action for the city to let them know that people are hungry and they're hungry throughout the year. So this one instance is not enough.”

Organizers say more than 8,200 households requested the holiday meal boxes, but unfortunately they didn’t have enough resources to meet that need.